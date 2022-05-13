CFO4Life Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,137,000 after buying an additional 88,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,111,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,014,000 after buying an additional 37,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,027,000 after buying an additional 70,993 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,094,163 shares during the period.

VT traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $90.18. The company had a trading volume of 81,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.18. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $86.64 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

