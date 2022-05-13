CFO4Life Group LLC Grows Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 286,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 968,566 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,431,000 after purchasing an additional 500,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.71. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.