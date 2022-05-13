CFO4Life Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

DHR traded up $9.82 on Friday, reaching $249.37. 60,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,877. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.74 and its 200-day moving average is $289.94. The company has a market cap of $181.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

