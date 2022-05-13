CFO4Life Group LLC Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.24. 300,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,497,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

