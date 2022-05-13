CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,386,000 after acquiring an additional 185,027 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $231,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $79.71. 2,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,761. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $95.90.

