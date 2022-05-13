CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 320 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 90.3% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 283.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 121,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,654,000 after buying an additional 90,112 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $9.58 on Friday, hitting $300.73. 3,019,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,275,344. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $284.94 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

