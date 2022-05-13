CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 422 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 1.1% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,113,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,850,000 after purchasing an additional 501,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,917,000 after purchasing an additional 395,301 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,309,000 after acquiring an additional 354,130 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.81. 56,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,372. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.24. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.97 and a twelve month high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.57.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.