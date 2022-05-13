ChainX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $829,781.00 (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, ChainX has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002636 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a total market cap of $10.10 million and $829,781.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.00527359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00036934 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,906.25 or 1.95416604 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

