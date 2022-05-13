Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 270,304 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,554,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,304 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $148,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.59. 22,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,515. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.76. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

