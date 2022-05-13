Champlain Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,805 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.62% of Hormel Foods worth $164,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $55,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,786,000 after purchasing an additional 622,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,568,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,185,000 after purchasing an additional 528,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,842. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.83. 17,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

