Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $211.88 Million Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,494,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 5.11% of CONMED worth $211,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6,987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in CONMED by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.23. 3,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,278. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $159.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $1,112,975.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,057 shares of company stock worth $2,781,522 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

