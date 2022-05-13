Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $430.25 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,639,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,080 shares during the period. Fortive comprises about 1.9% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.57% of Fortive worth $430,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,957,000 after purchasing an additional 757,298 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Fortive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,891 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,742,000 after acquiring an additional 714,981 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fortive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,328,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,768,000 after purchasing an additional 135,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,272,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,563,000 after purchasing an additional 241,420 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,379 shares of company stock valued at $215,546 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. 37,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,001. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.