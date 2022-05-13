Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 138,571 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,571 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.77% of Catalent worth $176,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,179,000 after buying an additional 1,372,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Catalent by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,902 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,782,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Catalent by 136.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,324,000 after purchasing an additional 778,781 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,890. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

