Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 706,040 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706,040 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $184,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.98. 248,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719,179. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAN shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,642 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

