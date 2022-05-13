Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 25,724 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,724 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of Ulta Beauty worth $141,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after buying an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,185,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,344,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $17.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,423. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.40 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.86.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.