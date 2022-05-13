Champlain Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 3.09% of Everest Re Group worth $335,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RE traded up $5.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,755. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.99. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $308.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.92 by $0.39. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

