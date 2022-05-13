Champlain Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 118,832 shares during the period. Masimo accounts for approximately 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.76% of Masimo worth $283,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $7.68 on Friday, reaching $135.86. 12,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,864. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.71.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

