Chardan Capital Trims SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Target Price to $7.00

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAB Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of SABS stock opened at 1.79 on Friday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of 1.61 and a fifty-two week high of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.