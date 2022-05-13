Chardan Capital Trims SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Target Price to $7.00

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAB Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of SABS stock opened at 1.79 on Friday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of 1.61 and a fifty-two week high of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.75.
SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.