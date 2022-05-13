Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SCHW. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.93. The stock had a trading volume of 190,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,748,165. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and have sold 222,130 shares worth $19,107,957. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

