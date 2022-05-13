ChartEx (CHART) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges

ChartEx (CHART) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $67,284.13 and $665.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00535309 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,774.32 or 2.07410456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00036400 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

