Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Major Shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio Sells 17,700 Shares

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $183,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,412,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,037,649.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.