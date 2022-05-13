ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.11 Million

Analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) will report $13.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.77 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $1.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 624.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $67.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.61 million to $81.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $178.97 million, with estimates ranging from $116.36 million to $271.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 45.26% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

CCXI traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,446. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.96. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $42.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,033,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,453,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,218,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 164,864 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

