Chia Network Market Cap Hits $241.16 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00544355 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 164.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00035732 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,053.88 or 1.97347139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

