Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

CHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.58.

NYSE:CHS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.96. 82,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,353. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

