China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
LFC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,703. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27.
China Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
