China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

LFC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,703. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 8,265.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

