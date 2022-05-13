Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.98 and its 200 day moving average is $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $110.94 and a one year high of $157.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,921.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,248 shares of company stock worth $3,331,979. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,041,000 after acquiring an additional 262,180 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 241.5% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 906,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,573,000 after acquiring an additional 641,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHH. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

