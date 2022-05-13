Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 2.8% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 8.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Chubb by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $205.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,629. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.25.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,989 shares of company stock worth $11,959,061 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.