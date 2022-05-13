Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the April 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHGCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of CHGCY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 169,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,728. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.