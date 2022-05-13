Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.92. 2,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,041. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a market cap of $434.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.81. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,060,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

