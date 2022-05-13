CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at TD Securities

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CIX. Barclays dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.00.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIX traded up C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 594,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,830. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.53. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$13.90 and a 52 week high of C$30.88.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$762.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CI Financial (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.