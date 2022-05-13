CIBC Cuts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$75.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.05.

Shares of IAG traded up C$4.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 347,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,016. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$58.70 and a 1 year high of C$85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$72.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$74.61. The firm has a market cap of C$6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 8.29.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total transaction of C$800,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,523,520.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

