CIBC Trims Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Target Price to C$45.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.00.

Shares of TSE SJ traded up C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$35.06. 71,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 5.74. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$33.93 and a 52 week high of C$50.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.75.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$486.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.6800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

