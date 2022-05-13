CICC Research Begins Coverage on Lufax (NYSE:LU)

CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LU. Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.05.

LU stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. Lufax has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 463.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the third quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth $64,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

