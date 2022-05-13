Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

CDTX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,424. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 465.76% and a negative net margin of 89.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,775 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

