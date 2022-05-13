Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.63.

Shares of CI stock opened at $260.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.08. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $269.97.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

