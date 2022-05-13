Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.63.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI stock opened at $260.03 on Monday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $269.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,568,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 4.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 220.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.