Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $310.00 at Oppenheimer

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.63.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $260.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.08. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $269.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 6.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cigna by 3.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

