Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Receives GBX 77.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 77.50 ($0.96).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.49) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

LON:CINE traded up GBX 0.32 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 23.47 ($0.29). The stock had a trading volume of 7,892,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 22.57 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 97.70 ($1.20). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.03. The company has a market cap of £322.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.71.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.