Citigroup Cuts Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $26.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

