Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,686,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Williams Companies worth $122,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,553,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,237,000 after purchasing an additional 337,557 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 239,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 871,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,442 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.93.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

