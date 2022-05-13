Citigroup Inc. Sells 17,434 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,106,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $80,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,583,000 after buying an additional 195,288 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after buying an additional 402,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,130,000 after purchasing an additional 278,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $96.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 64.11%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

