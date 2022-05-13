Citigroup Inc. Sells 54,158 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,158 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Citigroup worth $89,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,285,000 after buying an additional 99,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average is $60.62.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.48.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.