Citigroup Lowers Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $72.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average is $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

