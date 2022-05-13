Citigroup Lowers Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $19.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Repay from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,591. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. Repay has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,404,000 after buying an additional 1,373,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,816,000 after acquiring an additional 123,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 114,669 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 16.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,934,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,117,000 after purchasing an additional 548,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Repay by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50,476 shares in the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

