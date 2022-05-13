Citigroup Trims Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Target Price to $15.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DNUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Krispy Kreme stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 39,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,502. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2,127.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 204,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

