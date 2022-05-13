Citigroup Trims Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Target Price to $35.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.17.

Valvoline stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valvoline by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,841 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

