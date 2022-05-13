Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,026,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $1,421,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Backblaze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.38.

Shares of BLZE traded up 0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 6.28. 2,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,221. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52-week low of 5.75 and a 52-week high of 36.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 10.07.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.33 by -0.05. The business had revenue of 18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 18.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

