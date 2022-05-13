Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires Shares of 128,176 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 128,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,995,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $175,226,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after acquiring an additional 403,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $9.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.44. 2,707,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,275,344. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $284.94 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.59 and a 200 day moving average of $363.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

