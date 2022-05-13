Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Grows Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 954,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $41,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,832,416. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.01 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Argus cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.55.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,764 shares of company stock worth $2,511,071 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

