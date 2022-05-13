Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $191.84 Million Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $191,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,605,000 after purchasing an additional 858,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,191,000 after buying an additional 506,010 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 61.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,006,000 after acquiring an additional 359,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 401,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,841,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $74.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $88.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

ORA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

